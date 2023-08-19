Russian Defence Ministry reports nighttime missile attack on Crimea

19 AUGUST 2023

S-200 ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILES SYSTEM PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that Ukrainian forces tried to attack occupied Crimea using an S-200 anti-aircraft missile system converted into a strike version on the night of 18-19 August, but claimed that the missile was shot down.

Source: The Ministry of Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence claims the Ukrainian missile was detected in time and shot down in the air.

According to the ministry’s statement, there were no casualties or damage.

