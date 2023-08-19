Occupiers hit Chernihiv with rockets, there are wounded and dead

Ekaterina Girnyk12:30, 08/19/232 minutes.3710

The head of the Chernigov OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced an arrival in the center of Chernigov, probably ballistics.

In Ukraine, an air alert was announced due to a missile threat, there is an arrival in Chernihiv.According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for the western regions, an air alert was announced due to missile danger.Subsequently, the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced the arrival in the Chernihiv region.”The enemy fired at the center of Chernihiv.

Probably a ballistic missile. Stay in cover. Details later,” he wrote.

Updated 12.25. Air raid alerts throughout Ukraine.

Updated 12.15. The consequences of the strike on Chernigov were also reported by and. O. Mayor Alexander Lomako .”

The enemy hit the center of Chernihiv. All emergency services are working on the spot. There is information about the wounded.

The data is being specified. While the alarm lasts, stay in shelters,” he wrote.He also added that there is information about the dead. Arrival in Chernihiv

Updated 12.05. The alarm spread to the south of Ukraine – Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovograd and Odessa regions.

Updated 11.55. The Air Force reported the threat of using strike UAVs in the Chernihiv region.

It is also reported that the air raid in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern and southeastern direction. There is a threat of using aviation weapons.

Air Raid in Ukraine

Tonight, in many areas in the north, east and center of Ukraine, an air alert was announced due to the attack by Russia with Shahed drones.The Air Force reported that last night the enemy launched 17 “Shahed-136/131” kamikaze drones, 15 were shot down .

