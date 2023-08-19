Occupiers hit Chernihiv with rockets, there are wounded and dead

Ekaterina Girnyk12:30, 08/19/232 minutes.3710
The head of the Chernigov OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced an arrival in the center of Chernigov, probably ballistics.
In Ukraine, an air alert was announced due to a missile threat, there is an arrival in Chernihiv.According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for the western regions, an air alert was announced due to missile danger.Subsequently, the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced the arrival in the Chernihiv region.”The enemy fired at the center of Chernihiv.
Probably a ballistic missile. Stay in cover. Details later,” he wrote.
Updated 12.25. Air raid alerts throughout Ukraine.
Updated 12.15. The consequences of the strike on Chernigov were also reported by and. O. Mayor Alexander Lomako .”
The enemy hit the center of Chernihiv. All emergency services are working on the spot. There is information about the wounded.
The data is being specified. While the alarm lasts, stay in shelters,” he wrote.He also added that there is information about the dead.Arrival in Chernihiv
Updated 12.05. The alarm spread to the south of Ukraine – Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovograd and Odessa regions.
Updated 11.55. The Air Force reported the threat of using strike UAVs in the Chernihiv region.
It is also reported that the air raid in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern and southeastern direction. There is a threat of using aviation weapons.
Tonight, in many areas in the north, east and center of Ukraine, an air alert was announced due to the attack by Russia with Shahed drones.The Air Force reported that last night the enemy launched 17 “Shahed-136/131” kamikaze drones, 15 were shot down .
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that there are dead and wounded in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian missile hit.
The head of state announced this on Telegram. “This is what neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. The square, the polytechnic, the theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead , there are wounded,” Zelensky said.
The head of state expressed his condolences to those who lost their relatives. Now all services are working on the spot: rescuers, police, doctors.
https://images.unian.net/photos/2023_08/1692440047-2403.jpg?r=430652The Chernihiv Drama Theater was hosting an exhibition of drones when it was hit by a Russian missile. At that moment there were many civilians there.
The fact that an exhibition of drones will take place in Chernihiv on August 19 was reported a few days ago. Where exactly it will take place, they did not say in advance.
As the journalist Alexandra Denisenko, who was present near the site of the tragedy, said on the air of the telethon, the Russian missile attack was precisely on the exhibition.
As a result of the strike of the Russian invaders on Chernihiv, five people were killed, 37 were injured.
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko in his Telegram channel. “Chernihiv. Saturday festive morning. People left the church with baskets of consecrated apples… As of 13:00, 42 people are known to have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Drama Theater in Chernihiv,” he said.