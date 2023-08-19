New Ukrainian “SkyKnight” UAVs ready to destroy Russian equipment – Defense Ministry

New Ukrainian-manufactured “SkyKnight” unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) featuring AI technology advancements will soon be delivered to the armed forces, said the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

These UAVs which were designed to operate autonomously in an automatic flight mode, are capable of transporting payloads of up to 2.5 kg.

The “SkyKnight 2” UAVs are fast and silent. This combination them exceptionally useful on the battlefield to navigate in different areas and execute high-precision operations.

The Defense Ministry emphasizes that the UAVs were built to reach their intended even when hit by electronic warfare countermeasures.

