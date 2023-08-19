In Russia, they announced an attack on the airfield based Tu-22m3 in the Novgorod region

Ekaterina Girnyk14:10, 08/19/232 minutes.1152

In Russia, they report a drone attack on the Soltsy military airfield in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, where Tu-22M3 bombers are based, which are carriers of X-22 missiles.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack took place in the morning at 10 o’clock.

“Today, around 10:00 Moscow time, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV on a military airfield in the Novgorod region.

Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reports that as a result of the attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the aircraft parking lot.

“One plane was damaged, but there were no casualties as a result of the terrorist act,” the RF Ministry of Defense assures.

In social networks, they note that the Tu-22m3, which is the carrier of Kh-22 missiles, most likely received damage.

At the same time, according to the VChK-OGPU TV channel , according to eyewitnesses, after the UAV hit the Soltsy military airfield, at least two aircraft exploded.It is also noted that after the explosion, the remaining aircraft are hastily moved to the Murmansk region.”

At the military airfield in Soltsy, which was hit by the UAV, there were long-range supersonic Tu-22M3 bombers.

According to international services, the surviving aircraft are now moving to Olenya, Murmansk region,” the channel says.

