Important railway junction for occupiers: Armed Forces of Ukraine overcame minefields and approached Tokmak

August 19, 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have progress in the counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region. Units of the Ukrainian army on Thursday overcame minefields and approached from the north to the first line of defense of the Russians near the city of Tokmak, which is an important logistics center and railway junction for the invaders. Ammunition is supplied through Tokmok for the grouping of the Russian army in the south of Ukraine.

It is reported by CBS News, citing an official source in the US government.

The publication notes that one of the strategic tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to liberate Melitopol, which is called the gate to the Crimea, but before that, the Ukrainian army needs to take Tokmak. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already entered into battle with the defending invaders. It should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on the information about the advancement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region.

Recall that the US presidential administration commented on an article by Washington Post journalists who suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the counteroffensive, “will not be able to liberate Melitopol and will not cut the Russian corridor to Crimea this year.” We also reported that the Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Zaporozhye direction of the front , expanding the foothold in the Rabotino area.

