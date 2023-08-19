Consequences of Russian war on Ukraine “extend well beyond Europe” -Biden

19.08.2023 09:41

In remarks after a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia had already lost the war against Ukraine as it failed to achieve its goal.

That’s according to CNN, Ukrinform reports.”Russia has already lost. It cannot meet its original objective which it stated. It’s not possible,” he said.

Biden dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationale over the invasion as “ridiculous”.

The U.S. president commended his Japanese counterpart on his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Japan’s leadership “has been critical making it clear that the consequences for war extend well beyond Europe”.

The invasion is not “only a European problem; there hasn’t been that kind of invasion since World War II,” Biden added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the ruling parties to speed up discussions on easing the country’s strict regulations of military exports as the government seeks to strengthen the domestic defense industry and expand support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s onslaught.

