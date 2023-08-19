An offensive grouping of about 110 thousand was formed by the Russians in the east of Ukraine – the situation was analyzed by a retired lieutenant general

The Russians have formed an offensive strike force of about 110 thousand in eastern Ukraine and are trying to advance in various directions, and most actively in Kupyansky. This was announced by the founder of the charitable foundation “Close the Sky of Ukraine”, retired lieutenant general Ihor Romanenko on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

“The enemy has formed an offensive strike force of about 110 thousand in the east of our state, its occupied part. And now for the third week he has been trying to advance, to attack in various directions. This is happening most actively in the Kupyansk direction. Most of the enemy’s manpower, weapons, and ammunition are concentrated here,” Romanenko said.

He drew attention to the fact that the logistics routes of the Russians are located at a minimum distance from this area for the receipt of the necessary support.

According to Romanenko, by acting in this way, the enemy is trying to divert the Ukrainian army from the main direction.

“Kupyansk, in general, this entire eastern group was formed and is conducting active operations in order to disperse Ukrainian forces, divert them, force them to use strategic reserves so that they take part in the conduct of hostilities,” the guest of the broadcast noted.

Besides, says Romanenko, Russian dictator Putin needs a breather.

“We know that Putin is asking for a kind of truce in order to solve the problem of legitimizing the occupied lands of Ukraine. So, to take a break, take a breather, replenish strength and so on. And from the point of view of legitimization, of course, he has a special look at the “sacred” Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, ”the expert noted.

He believes that the occupiers, like Putin himself, were offended by the way the Ukrainian Defense Forces acted in this direction last year and conducted a successful Kharkiv operation.

“Putin believes that Kharkiv, which is located near the borders with the Russian Federation, supposedly Russian-speaking, should have received his troops accordingly. And all this together leads to the fact that the enemy has concentrated his forces in this direction and is trying to carry out offensive operations, ”Romanenko added.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, carry out defensive actions, attracting reserves, and stop the enemy on the eastern front. Heavy fighting continues there to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out defensive actions, conduct battles using reserves. All this leads to the fact that the enemy is largely stopped on the eastern front. Fierce battles are taking place so as not to miss his advancement further, ”Romanenko summed up.

Earlier, military observer Denis Popovich said that the Russian invaders had been preparing an offensive in the Kupyansk direction since the spring and were pursuing several goals, one of which was to draw back Ukrainian reserves and prevent the Defense Forces from advancing in the south.

