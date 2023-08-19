An air alert has been declared in Ukraine, there is an arrival in Chernihiv

Ekaterina Girnyk11:51, 08/19/231 min.125UPDATED

The head of the Chernigov OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced an arrival in the center of Chernigov, probably ballistics.

In Ukraine, an air alert has been declared due to a missile threat, there is an arrival in Chernihiv.According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy, as well as Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, there is a missile threat.

Also, the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus informs about the arrival in the Chernihiv region.

The enemy fired at the center of Chernihiv. Probably a ballistic missile. Stay in cover. Details later,” he wrote.

As the Public Chernihiv reports , as a result of the shelling by the Russians of the Center of Chernigov, there are wounded and dead.

Updated 11.55. The Air Force reports a threat of using strike UAVs in the Chernihiv region.It is also reported that the air raid in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern and southeastern direction.

There is a threat of using aviation weapons!

