Why some corners of the Biden administration are skeptical of Ukraine’s recent focus on Crimea

August 18, 2023
Ukraine has ramped up missile strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea in recent weeks in an effort to disrupt Russian logistics and resupply efforts as fighting rages in southern Ukraine – but it’s a strategy that some US officials in Washington are viewing with skepticism.
For some military and Biden administration officials, Ukrainian attacks on Crimea are at best a distraction, and at worst, a valuable waste of resources in a strategy that many analysts now believe has left Ukraine stretched too thin between multiple axes of attack.
“It’s knocked the Russians off balance a bit, but it is not doing anything decisive,” a senior defense official told CNN. “And it would probably be better for everyone for them to just focus on the counteroffensive.”
Ukraine has in recent weeks used long-range missiles to strike two bridges linking Crimea to Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, and on Saturday, targeted the only bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia. With roughly a third of the peninsula now within the range of the US-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), according to one senior Western intelligence official, Ukraine has also stepped up strikes on Russian ammunition dumps and other logistics and resupply infrastructure there.
“There’s more and more pressure on Crimea, and especially so in recent weeks,” that official told CNN. “I mean, they get pounded.”
Crimea holds a deep symbolic importance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered his forces to invade and illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. And it is also a strategically vital logistics hub for Russia’s war effort; its location on the Black Sea has made it sought-after territory for centuries.
For Ukraine, the attacks are an integral part of their counteroffensive strategy, intended to try to isolate Crimea and make it more difficult for Russia to sustain its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland, a Ukrainian source familiar with the strategy told CNN.
One comment
Remember, this is the same administration that wants everyone to believe that Ukraine doesn’t need Western aircraft. And now this.
I’ve yet to read or hear a report or opinion from various generals and military experts that consider destroying the Kerch Bridge, other vital infrastructure, mafia airfields, ammo dumps, and fuel depots on Crimea as a waste of resources. The Biden administration is the only camp that thinks so.
What gives?
What is the matter with this administration?
Are they really a bunch of funny circus clowns?
It is outing itself to be a collection of ignorant goofballs, but not a viable government. Clearly, the disaster it created in Afghanistan, our southern border, and our energy system were enough warnings that this loser administration will also fuck up in Ukraine.
I know that such attacks are the right things to do. It is not only from a military standpoint that makes them right, but they’re even common sense. I hope that the AFU won’t listen to those bimbos in the Yellow House.