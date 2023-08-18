Verkhovna Rada wants to consolidate the inadmissibility of ending the war with the Russian Federation through territorial concessions

Nadia Prishlyak23:18, 18.08.233 min.174

The Black Sea Fleet must be withdrawn from the territory of Crimea.

Termination of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine through any territorial concessions to the aggressor state is unacceptable.

This is stated in the draft resolution “On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the priority directions of the state policy of Ukraine in the field of de-occupation, reintegration and restoration of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol” (registration number 9626), which was registered on August 18, among the authors of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The statement also notes that all regular and irregular armed formations of the aggressor state must be completely withdrawn from the entire territory of Ukraine.

The presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Crimean peninsula is impossible due to the need to ensure national, regional and global security,” it says.

It notes that citizens of the Russian Federation who illegally moved to the territory of Crimea during the period of temporary occupation will be expelled from the territory of Ukraine by making individual decisions.

The statement says that the automatic or forced acquisition of Russian citizenship by Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory introduced by Russia is not recognized by Ukraine and is assessed as an act of coercion committed in violation of international humanitarian law.

It is also noted that citizens of Ukraine who took part in the activities of the occupation administrations or collaborated with the occupation structures, but did not commit grave, especially grave crimes and criminal offenses against peace, human security and international law and order, can be exempted from criminal liability, subject to voluntary notification. about the acts committed, as well as active assistance in the disclosure of criminal offenses committed by the occupation administrations and structures.

We are also talking about the resumption of the activities of independent media and public organizations.

It is noted that the Ukrainian education system in the de-occupied territories will be restored, the rights of indigenous peoples, in particular, the Crimean Tatar people, will be restored.

