Ukrainian Armed Forces approach Tokmok, engage Russians’ first line of defense – CBS

Evgenia Sokolenko21:55, 18.08.232 minutes.1234

It is noted that Ukrainian troops have already overcome the minefield of the invaders to the north of the city.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already moving towards the occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region.

It is a key point on the way to Melitopol.”Ukrainian troops have crossed a Russian minefield north of Tokmok and are now engaging the first line of Russian defense that holds the city,” CBS News reported , citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The publication recalled that Melitopol is included in the strategic goals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since it is an important transport hub that leads to the occupied Crimea.

It is noted that the liberation of Tokmok with the subsequent advance to Melitopol will be a difficult task for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

However, it is noted that since the beginning of the summer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been making more and more progress.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...