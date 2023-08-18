Ukraine has spent almost 60% of budget on defense this year

For January-July 2023, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget on the security and defense sector totaled UAH 969.2 billion.

“For the first seven months of this year, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget on the security and defense sector totaled UAH 969.2 billion or 59.1% of the overall sum. In July – 150.2 billion UAH,” the press service of the Ministry of Finance posted on Facebook.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the funds were directed to the financial support for military personnel, police officers, the purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel, food, medical care, and other types of expenses to ensure the activities of relevant bodies and formations.

As reported, the amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for January-July 2023 reached UAH 1.64 trillion.

