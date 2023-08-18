“They just abandoned us”: the captured occupier spoke about the heavy losses of the Russian army in Zaporozhye. Video

18.08.2023

An ordinary shooter of the 136th motorized rifle brigade of the 1st battalion of the 1st company of the RF Armed Forces was captured during the counteroffensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. During the interrogation, the occupant admitted that in the battles the command abandoned them, there was no evacuation even for the “200s” or the wounded.

Footage from the place of interrogation was published by OBOZREVATEL. The invader is extremely annoyed that he came to Ukraine to rob and kill, and instead he almost turned into a “cargo-200”.

“There were 17 people in our platoon, ten remained. We suffered heavy losses. And most importantly, the guys told me so many times that they don’t even take our dead. Only bones are lying around,” the captive invader recalls.

Now he has no idea what his future fate is. The occupant believes that the commanders will not “bother” looking for him in the lists of prisoners of war, but simply write them down as dead or deserters.

“No one worried about us even during the service. There is actually no medicine, food depends on the foreman … Well, what doesn’t rot, they can cook for us, but in general they bought food at their own expense,” the Russian soldier said.

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that a new type of agitation for contract service began to work in Russia. So, the captured occupier said that after a long drinking bout his comrades told him how good it is to fight under the contract, and he, without hesitation, signed it the next day.

