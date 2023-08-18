Russian airlines ordered to reduce the number of flights due to lack of aircraft

Elena Kovalenko15:03, 18.08.232 minutes.193

Now the airlines of the aggressor country will have to promptly provide the Federal Air Transport Agency with information about the dispatch of aircraft to alternate airfields.

Russian airlines were instructed to adjust the flight schedule until September 20, depending on the reserve of aircraft, in order to “eliminate situations with unforeseen breakdowns and flight delays.”

According to RosSMI, a telegram with such an order to the leadership of air carriers was sent by the deputy head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Vladimir Poteshkin, noting that airlines would have to promptly provide the Federal Air Transport Agency with information about sending aircraft to alternate airfields, the occurrence of disruptive situations at airports and flight delays for more than two hours.

The relevant requirement of the air regulator appeared after the situation with the Red Wings airline, which was unable to take out more than 400 Russian tourists from Antalya on August 12 due to the failure of two Boeing-777 aircraft at once.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...