Putin will not attend UN General Assembly in September, likely because of ICC warrant

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the formation of the Russian delegation to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. Putin will not take part in the event, and the delegation will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.
Source: European Pravda with reference to the text of the document
Details: The Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited New York this April already during Moscow’s presidency of the Security Council.
The delegation will also include Lavrov’s deputy Sergey Vershinin and the heads of five departments, as well as Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador to the UN, and Leonid Slutsky, Head of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma.
Putin’s absence is probably caused by the fact that his foreign trips are significantly limited after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on the president.
For reference:
- Earlier, Bloomberg sources reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-level Week.
- The High-level Week is the culmination of the session of the UN General Assembly that opens every September. It is attended by the highest representatives of UN member states – presidents, heads of governments and foreign ministers.
