General Milli told whether Ukraine will be able to win the war against Russia

According to him, the Russians are in a rather bad state.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke about how he sees the war in Ukraine .In an interview with The Washington Post, he spoke about the slow supply of weapons to Ukraine.”

From the very beginning – even before the Russians invaded Ukraine – I was involved in the decision-making process with President Biden, the National Security Council and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

I saw absolutely no delays.

We have delivered to Ukraine a lot of weapons, equipment, ammunition, a very large amount of military aid, and there is also civilian aid, money, etc. But we provided Ukraine with huge amounts of military aid, we provided them with the right amount of equipment at the right time to achieve the goals that they needed at the moment “, – he said.

There is clearly a lot of friction at the strategic level of leadership. Logistics are not very good. So the Russians are still on the defensive. A couple of months ago I “He said that this offensive would be long, bloody, slow.

And that’s exactly what it is: a long, bloody and slow, very, very difficult battle,” the general said.

Milley stated that it depends on what is meant by the word “victory”.”For Ukraine, it’s an existential struggle. It’s a struggle for survival.

But for the rest of Europe and for the rest of the world, really, for the US, it’s about the rules to keep them in place.

What Putin has done is a frontal attack on those the rules of an international order that have been in place for eight decades since the end of World War II. If the ultimate goal is Ukraine as a free, independent, sovereign country with territory remaining intact, then a substantial level of effort will be needed to achieve this goal.

And this is a long, very difficult war with heavy losses. You can achieve these goals by military means. It will take a lot of time, but you can also achieve these goals, perhaps through some diplomatic means,” the military added.

On whether any behind-the-scenes diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia have begunAccording to him, he is not going to comment on any future developments, ongoing negotiations or anything like that.“

I would just say that there are different ways to achieve these goals.

And I would say that right now, it’s probably too early to talk about it. This counteroffensive has not yet exhausted itself. So we have to see how it all ends, and then move on,” Milli added.

I would just say that there are different ways to achieve these goals. And I would say that right now, it’s probably too early to talk about it.

This counteroffensive has not yet exhausted itself. So we have to see how it all ends, and then move on,” Milli added.

Termination of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine through any territorial concessions to the aggressor state is unacceptable .

This is stated in the draft resolution “On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the priority areas of the state policy of Ukraine in the field of de-occupation, reintegration and restoration of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.”

The statement also notes that all regular and irregular armed formations of the aggressor state must be completely withdrawn from the entire territory of Ukraine.

