For unknown reasons export of Russian weapons has fallen by 70% in 2023.

Sales of Russian weapons abroad have fallen more than threefold – Russian media. The volume of foreign contracts signed by Rosoboronexport during the Army-2023 forum turned out to be more than three times lower than pre-war levels with total amount of $600 million as compared to… pic.twitter.com/kBWEel3oPj— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 18, 2023
(C)X 2023
3 comments
The world is seeing russian junk being destroyed on a daily basis by second rate NATO weapons. Any normal country would buy the weapons destroying the junk, but as we all know, bribes play a big part in military exports. The main reason of course is that russia have fuck all to export, it’s all in Ukraine.
The title image is a good clue as to why this is so. Videos of ruskie turrets going sky-high are other good reasons.
I imagine they are importing more than exporting, especially from their friends in Iran, China and NK.