For unknown reasons export of Russian weapons has fallen by 70% in 2023.

  1. The world is seeing russian junk being destroyed on a daily basis by second rate NATO weapons. Any normal country would buy the weapons destroying the junk, but as we all know, bribes play a big part in military exports. The main reason of course is that russia have fuck all to export, it’s all in Ukraine.

  2. The title image is a good clue as to why this is so. Videos of ruskie turrets going sky-high are other good reasons.

    • I imagine they are importing more than exporting, especially from their friends in Iran, China and NK.

