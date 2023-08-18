Oleg Davygora22:55, 18.08.232 minutes.5

He accused opponents of giving arms to Ukraine of defending warmonger Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke sharply against the opponents of arms supplies to Ukraine .

The latter tried to disrupt Scholz’s speech at an SPD election event in Munich. “Telling Ukrainians that they should just let their country be taken over has nothing to do with pacifism.

Those who came to the square as ‘doves of peace’ are really ‘fallen angels from hell’ who protect the warmonger Vladimir Putin” “, – quotes Chancellor Scholz DW.

According to the latest ARD-DeutschlandTrend poll, 52% of voters believe that Germany should not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

36% hold the opposite opinion.

The number of opponents of deliveries is especially high in the eastern part of Germany, where more than 70% of the population are “against”.

