Drone “drops by” occupiers’ meeting in Enerhodar, Colonel of Russian Internal Ministry injured

An explosion occurred during the meeting of the so-called police of the occupying administration in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Colonel Pavel Chesanov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and his subordinates have received numerous injuries.

Source:Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of the city of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: “On 18 August, a meeting of the heads of the local occupying police was held in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar. At about 09:23, a powerful explosion sounded in the room of the police chief.

As a result, Colonel Pavel Chesanov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia (Chuvash Republic), his operative work deputy, the head of the investigative department, the head of the duty unit and heads of a number of other departments have received numerous injuries.

They have been urgently taken to hospital right after the explosion.”

Details: Judging from the video of the accident posted by the Ukrainian intelligence, a drone struck a building where the meeting was held.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence stated that after the medical examination of the victims was conducted, three ambulances were urgently called from the occupied city of Melitopol.

From Melitopol the injured occupiers will be taken to the territory of Russia by military helicopters.

The Defence Intelligence added that besides the occupying police department which was located in the building, Russian military personnel also stayed there.

As a result of the explosion the building has been significantly damaged. The fire has engulfed storeys three through five.

As of now, the district where the incident occurred is blocked. Movement around the city was significantly restricted for civilians. The Internet was completely shut down in the city.

