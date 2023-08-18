Crimea strikes spark skepticism in Biden administration – CNN

Veronika Prokhorenko19:11, 18.08.234 min.406

They express the opinion that Ukraine should focus on the counter-offensive, and not “waste” resources.

A number of White House officials are skeptical about Ukraine’s attempts to disrupt the logistics of the Russian army with strikes on the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Kerch bridge .

The Biden administration believes that this is not a very successful strategy, which at best diverts the attention of the enemy, and at worst, makes the Ukrainian army weaker, which wastes valuable resources for attacks on Crimea.

It is reported by CNN .According to a senior US defense official, the attacks on the peninsula have thrown the Russians “off balance,” but this is not decisive in the war.

“And it would probably be better for everyone if they just focused on the counteroffensive,” he said.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has used a number of long-range missiles to strike important bridges for Russia.

In particular, on Saturday, August 12, it “set its sights” on the Kerch Bridge, the only bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia.According to one senior Western intelligence official, about a third of the peninsula is now within the range of the HIMARS missiles that the US has handed over to Ukraine.

Recently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have stepped up their strikes against Russian ammunition depots and other logistics and supply infrastructure located in Crimea. “Crimea is under increasing pressure, especially in recent weeks.

I mean, it’s getting hit,” he told CNN.One of the defense sector officials also assessed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to carry out “several fairly good attacks on the logistics” of the Russians in Crimea. However, he also doubts the effect of further consequences: “I do not think that these consequences are fully tangible,” the publication quotes.

There is rhetoric in the White House that over the past 10 weeks, Ukraine, despite efforts, has not been able to penetrate the Russian line of defense as part of its counteroffensive.

Some critics say that Kyiv was unable to decide on a priority at the front, so it is dispersing its resources in different areas of military clashes.

Pentagon advises Ukraine against continuing attacks on Crimea and warns that delaying counter-offensive “without significant success” could ultimately increase chances of defeat in war with Russia”

The reality is that this offensive does not have some kind of eternal runway to continue until the fall,” said a source familiar with the US Department of Defense’s internal discussions about this.

CNN notes that optimism is gradually fading among the US military that Ukraine will make a serious breakthrough at the front in the near future.

