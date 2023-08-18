Comment from Peter B Bartram

Aug 18

I cannot believe this assessment. If the U.S. had supplied ATACMS to Ukraine, even as few as 20-40, they could have taken out the Kerch Strait Bridge in a timely manner so that the land bridge wouldn’t have had nearly the number of mines and trenches built. If the Kerch Strait Bridge had been taken out at the beginning of the year, less mines, weapons, ammunitions, and supplies would have made their way into Crimea and north and onto the landbridge.

It seems obvious that Russia cares most about Crimea, if they lose Crimea and access to Crimea, the land bridge becomes infinitely less valuable territory. Then Putin has to question why he would continue to fight the war. Ukraine must win and retake Crimea. Give them ATACMS.

Quote:”U.S. officials reject criticisms that F-16 fighter jets or longer-range missile systems such as ATACMS would have resulted in a different outcome. “The problem remains piercing Russia’s main defensive line, and there’s no evidence these systems would’ve been a panacea,” a senior administration official said.

In an interview this week, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States has been clear about the difficult task facing Ukraine.”

U.S. intelligence says Ukraine will fail to meet offensive’s key goal

Thwarted by minefields, Ukrainian forces won’t reach the southeastern city of Melitopol, a vital Russian transit hub, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment

By John Hudson and Alex Horton

August 17, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. EDT

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/08/17/ukraine-counteroffensive-melitopol/

