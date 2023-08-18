Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian Zoopark-1 radar

Ukrainian artillery has destroyed the Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system with an accurate strike.
The video of the combat work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published by the Aeronauts Telegram channel.
According to the report, the enemy’s radar was damaged in the Berdiansk sector during the fighting this summer.
A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone spotted a Russian Zoopark-1 radar in one of the frontline areas.
After detecting the enemy’s counter-battery radar, the Ukrainian UAV began to monitor its movement as it changed position.
The Russians placed their radar station in the middle of the field next to the forest. At the same time, the invaders were constantly moving and changing their positions in order to make it more difficult for Ukrainian intelligence to detect and defeat them.
However, according to the video, this tactic did not help the Russians in this case.
After stopping at a new position, the Zoopark-1 crew began deploying the radar into position for operation and at the same time was targeted by two consecutive strikes of high-precision projectiles.
It is likely that an American M142 HIMARS rocket system was used to destroy the Russian counter-battery radar station. This system fired at the invaders with two M31A1 missiles having a warhead made of thousands of tungsten balls. This is not the first time the Ukrainian military has destroyed such expensive Russian equipment. A similar case took place in June, when a Zoopark-1 was also destroyed near the town of Bakhmut.
6 comments
You can run, but you can’t hide. Great work from Ukraine, just two shots and bingo!
Outstanding!!!!!!!🇺🇦💪
Since the ruSSians want to set up a base on the moon i would conclude they will move there after their crushing resounding defeat in Ukraine. 🤣
Preferably without oxygen tanks. 🤣
I never mentioned oxygen. LMAO!
The counter-battery radar got counter-battered.
Such strikes increase Ukraine’s efficiency on the battlefield while concurrently reducing that of the orcs’.