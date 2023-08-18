Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian Zoopark-1 radar

Ukrainian artillery has destroyed the Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system with an accurate strike.

The video of the combat work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published by the Aeronauts Telegram channel.

According to the report, the enemy’s radar was damaged in the Berdiansk sector during the fighting this summer.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone spotted a Russian Zoopark-1 radar in one of the frontline areas.

Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar. Frame from the video of the Aeronauts Telegram channel



After detecting the enemy’s counter-battery radar, the Ukrainian UAV began to monitor its movement as it changed position.

The Russians placed their radar station in the middle of the field next to the forest. At the same time, the invaders were constantly moving and changing their positions in order to make it more difficult for Ukrainian intelligence to detect and defeat them.

However, according to the video, this tactic did not help the Russians in this case.

After stopping at a new position, the Zoopark-1 crew began deploying the radar into position for operation and at the same time was targeted by two consecutive strikes of high-precision projectiles.

Defeat of the Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar. Summer 2023. Frame from the video of the Aeronauts Telegram channel



It is likely that an American M142 HIMARS rocket system was used to destroy the Russian counter-battery radar station. This system fired at the invaders with two M31A1 missiles having a warhead made of thousands of tungsten balls. This is not the first time the Ukrainian military has destroyed such expensive Russian equipment. A similar case took place in June, when a Zoopark-1 was also destroyed near the town of Bakhmut.

The burning of the Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar. Summer 2023. Frame from the video of the Aeronauts Telegram channel



