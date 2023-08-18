veth

A fire is raging in the port of Novorossiysk: pallets with barrels of fuel are burning (photo, video)

Marta Gichko11:01, 18.08.232 minutes.506

Pallets with barrels of fuel are burning. 

The causes of the incident are still unknown.

A powerful fire is raging in the port of Novorossiysk . The fire covered a large area, a large column of thick black smoke is visible.

According to the Telegram channel Shot , a powerful fire broke out in the cargo terminal in Novorossiysk. There, allegedly, wooden pallets are burning on an area of ​​1300 “squares”.

“Smoke is visible from different parts of the city. Several dozen firefighters are working on the spot,” the channel writes.

 Base ” adds that the pallets on which the barrels of fuel were on fire are burning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.Fire in the port of Novorossiysk

  2. More of that mysterious spontaneous combustion or somebody smoking again.

