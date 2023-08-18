A fire is raging in the port of Novorossiysk: pallets with barrels of fuel are burning (photo, video)

Marta Gichko11:01, 18.08.232 minutes.506

Pallets with barrels of fuel are burning.

The causes of the incident are still unknown.

A powerful fire is raging in the port of Novorossiysk . The fire covered a large area, a large column of thick black smoke is visible.

According to the Telegram channel Shot , a powerful fire broke out in the cargo terminal in Novorossiysk. There, allegedly, wooden pallets are burning on an area of ​​1300 “squares”.

“Smoke is visible from different parts of the city. Several dozen firefighters are working on the spot,” the channel writes.

Base ” adds that the pallets on which the barrels of fuel were on fire are burning. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Fire in the port of Novorossiysk

