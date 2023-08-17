Vitaly Saenko00:22, 18.08.232 minutes.13

This is one of a number of necessary steps to open negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine’s accession.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed an important European integration law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court.

The head of state stated this in an evening address to the Ukrainians. This law was provided for in the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“I have just signed one of the key laws that Ukraine needs to open negotiations with the European Union on the accession of our state.

The opening of negotiations is already this year. A law guaranteeing a transparent, professional and honest selection of judges of the Constitutional Court. Our state is one step closer to joining the European Union,” Zelensky said.

