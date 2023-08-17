WHICH GOD DO THEY PRAY TO?



INSIDE RUSSIA

Russian government has just introduced mobile churches that will cater to soldiers on the frontlines in Ukraine. Yes, those “defenders” that are protecting Russia from the Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.

The whole concept seems…well, atrocious. But the craziest thing is the icon. Look at the picture. The face that should resemble Jesus (I assume so because in the Eastern Orthodox church they are supposed to pray to Jesus) is cramped between letters Z and V and there are three fully armed soldiers underneath the face. The slogan on the bottom says “For the faith and the motherland!”

I’m confused here. Z-V and Jesus?? Hasn’t Jesus taught us love not war? Hasn’t Jesus said “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth. ‘ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also” (Matthew 5:38-39). I have Jesus in my heart and I tell you that Z, V and armed soldiers is NOT WHAT HE PREACHED US!

Is that me crazy or there’s something wrong with that mobile church? What kind of priests preach there? Which god those priest really pray to?

https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugkx1hqd6uA9k9M5C_PMz76ddYOpJxx6u04c

