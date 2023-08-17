Video Shows Tungsten Steel HIMARS Bomblets Obliterate Russian Training Camp

8/17/23
Ukraine has released footage that it claims shows Russian troops at a training camp being targeted by a U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
The 94-second video from Ukraine’s National Resistance Center consists of drone footage of the strike, along with captions in Ukrainian describing what is happening. It was shared on Reddit with the headline: “Russian army shooting range got hit with a HIMARS M30A1 tungsten fragments.”
The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with 38 HIMARS and the ammunition for them, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Since it started using the weapons in June 2022, Ukraine has shared footage of its forces using the systems to target Russian positions.
In the first sequence, troops can be seen on the ground in an open area and the caption reads, according to a translation, “the invaders have moved forward to conduct shooting exercises.”
In the following frames, a classroom next to two smaller buildings can be seen with military vehicles parked outside and the footage segues into troops walking around. “A training class. 18 potential targets for Himars,” the caption says.
The drone filming the scene was hit, “which was why the moment of impact could not be recorded,” the caption said. The video then dissolved into the aftermath of what appears to be a strike, with smoke billowing into the air.
“Eight enemies destroyed four injured,” the video’s caption said. A car then approaches the scene. “The rest of the invaders drove a car to escape from the scene of destruction,” the caption said, describing how survivors tried to hide in the classroom “but you can’t escape from HIMARS.”
The next frame shows the classroom being hit and the subsequent smoke billowing into the air.
“Thank you to everyone who reports information about the enemy,” reads the final caption, suggesting that the strike was thanks to a tip-off.
No location was given for the unverified footage, and Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.
The U.S. announced this week it would provide Ukraine with additional munitions for HIMARS as part of a $200 million security package that includes Patriot missiles and mine-clearing equipment.
It comes as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive to recapture occupied Russian territory, which started around June 4. Ukraine’s forces have advanced in Zaporizhzhia, northeast of Robotyne, and made gains in the surrounding areas, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank.
Kyiv also touted the recapture of Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast, giving a boost to Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky amid concerns that his forces’ push has been progressing too slowly.
Another awesome strike by the AFU and St. HIMARS!
These guys were not killed in combat. And why is it necessary to highlight that it was a ‘US-supplied system’? All this is playing into Trump’s hands you idiots! (Sorry…)
They are enemy soldiers, Mike, so I don’t know what you are trying to say. They must get killed, even if they are sitting in a fucking bar in Vladivostok.
At least Ukraine should respect the Geneva Convention. We are not ruSSians, we should not attack defenseless people. It will hurt Ukraine’s reputation and be water on the mills of all pro-RuSSia asslickers. But i fully understand your view on this. Yet, WE are the GOOD GUYS. Probably Medvedev will post some crap soon almost getting a cardiac infarction. 😀
They were all on foreign soil illegally, training to murder Ukrainians. No laws have been broken whatsoever.
From your point of view very true. But we rely on military aid from spineless cowards and asslickers, therefore we must not hit unarmed people or RuSSia with western arms. Whatever Ukraine does with her own arms is a different story. Truly sad, but true.
The only non combatants protected are civilians, army chaplains or medics. russia will claim they were army chaplains just blessing their weapons. 🤣
I don’t want to discuss this any further, B. I hope the AFU read my comment and will advance further until the invaders finally surrender and Putin will board his chopper to China or Ecuador. 😉
Today, you are being too nice with the rat and his horde, Mike. 🙄
Oh! That was by no means my intention, bro. I wish John McCain was president, then we could carpet-bomb RuSSia until Putin would finally fuck off. But Ukraine desperately relies on pussies. When it comes to me Ukraine can bomb ruSSians while asleep or sweating on the pot. 🤣
For the mafiosi, they never existed. Doing so would mean paying their families.
This is not a war according to russia, so I doubt the scum are protected anyway.
I afully agree with you that we have spineless cowards as friends, but those killed orcs were enemy soldiers and must be killed, even if they are sound asleep in a hotel, tent, trench, or if they are drinking an espresso in a town. It’s Ukraine’s right.
If you can give me a law or rule that says it’s illegal to kill enemy soldiers who are training, then I will retract my comment above.
We can assume that the class is now over. Not sure why they sent a truck, there isn’t much left to pick up.
They only wanted to see if any vodka bottles were still salvageable.