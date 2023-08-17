Aug 16

PUMA Becomes the Official Sponsor of the Ukrainian Athletics Federation

The renowned sports brand, PUMA, and the foremost sports federation of Ukraine have recently formalized a long-term cooperative agreement.

As the forthcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest approach, the Ukrainian national team will proudly don PUMA attire.

“For the upcoming Olympic cycle, we have set an ambitious objective for ourselves: to elevate Ukrainian athletics to new heights of quality. The triumphs achieved by our athletes embody the spirit of our entire nation. Thus, we are fully committed to exerting every effort to ensure that the resonating notes of the Ukrainian anthem are a constant presence on global sports podiums. In light of this mission, we are excited to embrace the federation’s new partner—PUMA, a brand that aligns perfectly with our aims. Our shared mission and values underpin the foundation of this prosperous, multi-year collaboration,” affirmed Olga Saladukha, the Acting President of UAF.

“I am very happy and I can see that the team is also happy to cooperate with PUMA. I really like the uniforms: bright, cool design, high quality. I am really happy that the national team signed the contract. I think this is the best option we can have. I especially wanted our country, the national team, to wear PUMA, and when the news came, I was delighted”, said Artur Felfner, a Ukrainian javelin thrower.

“I’ve been a PUMA ambassador for 6 years now. When I found out that PUMA was going to outfit us for the World Championship, I was very excited. I was really looking forward to the presentation to see the PUMA uniforms in our colors”, said Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, and a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships.

As part of the collaboration between the PUMA brand and UAF, joint marketing campaigns and events have been envisioned to foster the growth of track and field athletics in Ukraine, encompassing competitions tailored for children and youth.

UAF extends its gratitude to all prior technical partners of the federation and wishes them continued success in their endeavors.

