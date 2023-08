08/17/2023

The history of this unit defending it’s homeland spans more than a century. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, they faced the enemy on the hottest frontiers: in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and near Bakhmut.

The brigade has been commended by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at least half a dozen times, and President Biden quoted one of it’s soldiers in his speech. Now, they continue to liberate their homeland.

This is the story of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade.

© UNITED24 Media 2023

Like this: Like Loading...