The son of a top intelligence officer of the Russian Federation lives in Budapest (document)

The journalist found his name in leaked documents.

The son of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, permanently resided in Europe, in which, according to his father, “perversion has bred.”

According to investigative journalist Sergei Yezhov, 44-year-old Andrey Naryshkin is Deputy General Director of PJSC LSR Group. The head of LSR Group is Andrey Molchanov, an oligarch (worth $1 billion), one of the country’s main developers.

His stepfather, Yuri Molchanov, once launched Vladimir Putin’s career by recommending him to the then mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak.

A few years ago, they wrote that Naryshkin Jr. applied for a residence permit in Hungary. Now it turned out that he received this document.

Naryshkin’s son lives in Europe / echofm.online

“Well, the son of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service in Budapest has registered in a two-room apartment at the address: Bechi St., 5. The house in which Andrey Naryshkin is registered belongs to a company whose owners have political ties with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. One of the most pro-Putin-minded head of a European state,” the journalist said.

