The second “bird” of the morning: AFU “landed” another Russian helicopter for $16 million

This time the enemy “Alligator” fell on Zaporozhye.

Warriors of the 47th separate mechanized brigade “Magura” shot down a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52.

According to the press service of the brigade, the Russian “bird” was landed near the village of Rabotino, in Zaporozhye.

“Approximately at 07:40, the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion discovered an enemy Alligator. One launch from a MANPADS – the target was destroyed. Our fighters have already landed the eighth Ka-52 forever,” the message says.

