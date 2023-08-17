The ruble is tight: the Kremlin began hunting for the shadow currency reserves of local oligarchs

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:16, 08/17/232 minutes.491

Russian exporters of fertilizers hide foreign exchange earnings abroad.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a closed meeting with members of the government and the Central Bank on the situation with the ruble exchange rate.

He was informed that a number of large Russian companies are hiding foreign exchange earnings from exports abroad, Vedomosti writes, citing sources.

In particular, shadow reserves of currency that was not brought to Russia were found in companies engaged in non-energy exports, primarily fertilizer producers.Russia’s largest fertilizer exporters are companies owned by four Russian billionaires.

The richest of them is Andrey Melnichenko, who is under US, EU and UK sanctions. Also among the largest exporters of fertilizers in the Russian Federation are Andrey Guryev’s PhosAgro, Dmitry Mazepin’s Uralkali and Uralchem, Vyacheslav Kantor’s Akron.

Businessmen who were found to have shadow reserves began to be threatened with the introduction of the mandatory sale of almost all export currency (up to 90%), as well as severe restrictions on the withdrawal of capital abroad.

Against this background, the Kremlin was able to negotiate with business to increase sales of foreign exchange earnings, Vedomosti sources say. The move, the Kremlin estimates, will help stabilize the ruble.

