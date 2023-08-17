The Azov brigade returned to the front

Inna Andalitskaya12:33, 08/17/232 minutes.314

They hold the occupied lines and inflict losses on the enemy on the eastern front.

The Azov brigade resumed combat missions at the front, the fighters defend the borders in the Luhansk region and inflict losses on the enemy.

This was announced at a briefing at the Military Media Center by the Acting Director of the Application Planning Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovich.

“The legendary special-purpose brigade ‘Azov’ has resumed and has begun carrying out combat missions in the Serebryansky forest area,” he said.

According to Urshalovich, the “Azov” soldiers hold their lines and inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

In particular, on August 15, the artillerymen of the brigade in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry destroyed a mortar crew and an engineering vehicle of the occupiers.

