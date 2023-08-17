Territories in exchange for NATO membership: Stoltenberg commented on the scandal

Evgenia Sokolenko15:55, 08/17/232 minutes.

According to him, only Ukraine decides on any negotiations that concern it.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the scandal with the head of his office about the possibility of exchanging Ukrainian territories for membership in the Alliance.

According to Reuters , at a conference in Norway, the Secretary General stressed that only Ukraine decides when there are conditions for joining any negotiations and what solution is acceptable.According to him, the role of NATO is to support Ukraine.

His [Jenssen’s] message and this is my main message, which is the main message of NATO, is, firstly, that NATO’s policy is unchanged – we support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg summed up.

