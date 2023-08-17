Sweden will provide Ukraine with a $ 300 million military aid package: what will it include

Antonina Dolomanzhi17:17, 08/17/232 minutes.984

In particular, we are talking about ammunition and spare parts, as well as trucks and demining equipment.

Ukraine will receive another package of military assistance from Sweden for 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million).

The corresponding decision was made by the Swedish Parliament.In particular, almost SEK 1.1 billion worth of ammunition and spare parts and SEK 2.15 billion worth of trucks and demining equipment will be transferred to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

In addition, the Riksdag supported the decision to sell AMRAAM air-to-air missiles to the United States, which will subsequently be transferred to Ukraine.

