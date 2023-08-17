Russia mobilises tactical aircraft near the front

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia has mobilised tactical aircraft on the eastern and southeastern fronts.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: “[Russian] tactical aircraft have been mobilised on the eastern and southeastern fronts. There is a threat of air attacks on frontline areas.”

Details: As of 00:15, air-raid warnings have been issued in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

