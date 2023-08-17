No Surrender: Ukraine’s Unsung Heroes (video)

08/17/2023

A Look at Warfare, Technology & Courage

Join Scripps News’ correspondent Jason Bellini in ‘No Surrender’, a candid look at Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Travel to the trenches of Vuhledar, meet individuals like a warrior refered to as ‘Witch,’ and understand the complex task of mine-clearing.

Through on-the-ground reporting, this news special offers insight into the determination and innovation at the heart of Ukraine’s fight. Explore the blend of courage and cutting-edge technology that underscores a national spirit, and take a balanced look at a struggle marked by resilience.

‘No Surrender,’ brings you closer to the people and the reality of Ukraine’s conflict, providing an informative perspective on warfare, technology, and human strength.

