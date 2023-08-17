“He died as a martyr”: an influential Palestinian militant was “overdouble hundred” in Ukraine

Marta Gichko09:24, 08/17/232 minutes.2490

The occupant’s father called his son a “martyr” who died for Russia.

In Ukraine , one of the most influential Palestinian militants, Rami al-Farra, who fought on the side of Russia, was liquidated .

According to Newsweek , the elimination of the militant was confirmed by his father Haytham al-Farra. He stated that his son died on August 5 during the fighting in Ukraine.

This is the first known death of a Palestinian during the Russian-Ukrainian war.Al-Farra was engaged in “guarding the military who cleared the territory” somewhere near the city of Bakhmut.

The father said that the militant died “rescuing his wounded friends.

Al-Farra was born in Russia in 1994 to a Russian mother and a Palestinian father.

He spent his childhood in the Gaza Strip, and returned to the Russian Federation as a teenager.

In 2007, al-Farra left Gaza and lived in the Krasnodar Territory.Al-Farra’s father said the gunman had both Russian citizenship and a Palestinian passport. He allegedly went to war voluntarily, signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“He died as a martyr for the great Russia,” al-Farra’s father told the publication, calling his son a hero.

He called the Ukrainian shelling, which killed his son, “cowardly”, since the militant allegedly “did not fight, but was engaged in demining.

“At the same time, the Palestinian media write that al-Farra died in Russia.

According to one version, it was a missile strike, according to another, a grenade explosion in Moscow.

Yevgeny Finkel, editor-in-chief of the Russian-language Israeli publication Newsru.co.il, said that the al-Farra family clan is “one of the most influential in the south of the Gaza Strip.”

