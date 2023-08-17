Fire breaks out at ice arena in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

On 17 August, a fire broke out in Russia’s Yekaterinburg city, located over 2000 km from Ukraine.

The blaze originated at the construction site of an ice arena in the city center, as per the Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti.

“The UGMK Rink, which is under construction, has caught fire in Yekaterinburg, the Emergency Ministry reports,” the news report said.

According to the Astra Telegram channel, paint and insulation materials were burning at 10 square meters of the construction site.

Later, the Russian Emergency Ministry said that 200 people were evacuated from the ice arena in the city.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, fire incidents have increased across Russia.

Like this: Like Loading...