Britain will provide more than $114 million worth of air defense systems to Ukraine

These are UAS and CORTEX Typhon systems.

The British Ministry of Defense has signed three contracts for the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine .

Their amount exceeds $114 million.

According to El Confidencial , the contract with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg turned out to be the most expensive.

It will provide counter-UAS systems worth more than $71 million.It is noted that thanks to these agreements, Ukraine will be able to increase its fleet of drones at the front. They can be used for terrain tracking and as offensive weapons.

In addition, the Armed Forces will receive the CORTEX Typhon system. It quickly unfolds, and the position can be changed at any time.

