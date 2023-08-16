Bill B.

Why I Support Ukraine: And Why You Should Too (video commentary)

08/16/2023

Source: Professor Gerdes Explains 2023

One comment

  1. Any person with dignity, honor, and a feeling of righteousness and freedom supports Ukraine and opposes mafia land. The rest support mafia land and oppose Ukraine. We already know the most prominent pro-mafia scumbags.

    Reply

Enter comments here: