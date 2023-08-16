US police officers restored the police headquarters in Irpin and handed over weapons confiscated from Miami gangsters to their Ukrainian counterparts

US police officers have restored the police headquarters in Irpin and handed over weapons confiscated from Miami gangsters to their Ukrainian counterparts.

This was stated in a message from the National Police of Ukraine.The ceremonial transfer of weapons took place on August 15.

“The weapons confiscated from criminals on the streets could have been used as tools of crime.

At the same time, the weapons handed over to our units will become another instrument for maintaining order and security, protecting Ukrainians”, – Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Hennadii Fedoriuk, thanked the American police officers.

In addition to the weapon deliveries, the officers from Miami assisted Ukrainian police in restoring the police headquarters in Irpin, which had been destroyed by Russian occupiers.

