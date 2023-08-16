Ukraine will not receive F-16 fighters this year, – speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Inna Andalitskaya23:37, 08/16/232 minutes.409At the same time, Ukrainian air defense is being strengthened by other means.

F-16 fighter jets will not be able to defend Ukraine until spring 2024. This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.

It is already obvious that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16 aircraft during this autumn and winter,” he said on the air of the telethon .At the same time, Ignat recalled that the issue of training Ukrainian personnel for the F-16 has practically moved forward. We are talking about training both pilots and engineers.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...