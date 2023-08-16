August 16, 2023August 16, 2023 Bill B. Ukraine war| Unreal! HIMARS tested to it’s limits (video) 08/16/2023 HIMARS tested to it’s limits, still Obliterates Russian air defenses © Military Lab 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
In a video I posted earlier from Denys Davydov he was saying that the S-300 systems in the video were Ukrainian, but then I run across this guy saying that the destroyed S-300 systems were rashist. Makes it challenging to accurately report when presented with contradictory information. This guy geolocated it however, whereas Denys Davydov did not. Here’s hoping this guy is right about the incident, and that it was indeed orc’s equipment that was demilitarized.
Total Victory for ALL of Ukraine!!! 🇺🇦💪
Death to the genocidal rashist horde, temporary occupiers and their leaders!!! 💥🔥☠️