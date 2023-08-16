Yuri Kobzar15:35, 08/16/233 min.632

Cluster shells for artillery have already played an important role, but they have a short range.

Ukraine is seeking the supply of M26 DCIPM unguided cluster rocket munitions from the United States for HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple launch rocket systems . They are an even more advanced version than the type of cluster munition that Ukraine is now receiving, writes Newsweek .

Long-range missiles armed with cluster rocket munitions are the key to overcoming the layered Russian defense, said Dan Rice, a former US Army officer and former adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

If you get 2,000 cluster rocket munitions, I think the war will end. It’s that simple,” said Rice, who, according to Newsweek, had a hand in an earlier decision to transfer 155mm artillery cluster munitions to Ukraine.

According to Rice, the M26 DCIPM will allow Ukrainian troops to more effectively hunt down Russian artillery, the main killer on the battlefield that constantly harasses Ukrainian units trying to break through Russian defenses.

He noted that at a distance of up to 25 kilometers, Russians are now being successfully destroyed by 155-millimeter cluster shells for cannon artillery. But further inland, the Russians could use rocket-propelled cluster shells with a range of up to 45 kilometers.”

The Russian frontline battalions will be destroyed and the rear echelon will be destroyed.

We have tens of thousands of these cluster rockets in Germany, lying around waiting to be disposed of. Instead of destroying them, just give them to the Ukrainians. And they will win the war,” Rice said.

He noted that American units never go into battle unless they have artillery support armed with DCIPM rockets.“

And if the commander was ordered to fight without it, they would call it an illegal order and resign because you are not giving American soldiers what they need,” Rice explained.

He also noted that Ukraine requested cluster shells for barreled artillery and cluster rockets for HIMARS at the same time more than a year ago.

Now cluster shells are finally being delivered, but rocket-propelled cluster shells are still not.

Congress speaks out loud: we have approved cluster munitions for artillery; missiles have exactly the same sub-express, but we are not going to approve missiles. It’s just hypocrisy,” says Rice.

(C)UNIA 2023

