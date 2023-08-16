Top Russian official accuses West of making money from war

Aug.16, 2023
Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev claimed Wednesday that the West was not interested in talks on a peace settlement in Ukraine, saying instead that it wanted to exploit the conflict to make money for its military-industrial complex.
Medvedev, a prominent Russian hawk and the current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said “they want to keep the military flywheel going in order to make money for their budgets,” according to comments published by Russian news agency TASS. Medvedev provided no evidence for his claim.
Speaking during a visit to the Army-2023 forum near Moscow, the senior official said Russian soldiers had been “very successful” in destroying Western equipment supplied to Ukraine.
Medvedev said the West periodically resumes “speculations that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table to find some compromises” but said that, in the meantime, the U.S. and European military-industrial complex were making money.
“This is a way for them to make mammoth profits by supplying their equipment to Ukraine. They are making money on this war,” Medvedev claimed.
Ukraine’s allies in the West have given the war-torn country billions of dollars’ worth of military, financial and humanitarian assistance since Russia invaded in Feb. 2022. The U.S. alone has invested more than $44 billion in security assistance for Kyiv while other NATO and EU countries have also provided the country with large aid packages.
Last year, the U.S. made it easier to export military equipment to Ukraine when Congress approved a “Lend-Lease” program for Ukraine, similar to the WWII-era program for U.S. allies, allowing Washington to lend or lease military equipment to Ukraine and other partners. The military aid will have to be paid back at some future point.
— Holly Ellyatt
4 comments
It is known far and wide that I usually don’t pay any attention to what this drunk monkey says, and only let it amuse me.
However, what he’s claiming now does demand being taken more seriously, since some of us on here have also questioned the West’s true intentions, in respect of helping Ukraine more effectively, in effect, refusing to send to Ukraine certain very essential weapons. As I see it, there can be only three reasons why our inglorious leaders are refusing to send to Ukraine those certain critically important weapons:
Fear
Cowardice
Greed
None are very flattering for our respective leaders. Being fearful little girls, or spineless cowards are bad enough, but greed would be the worst reason to let Ukraine slowly bleed to death.
I would say RuSSia and the West want to make money with this war. My heart keeps bleeding for all the innocent soldiers and civilians killed and crippled in this war. Only a full scale response by NATO can end this mess. As much as i know Medvedev, he would reject the use of nukes in case of a Ukrainian victory.
While Medvedev is insane, he is still lucid enough to realize that the day they launch a nuke(s), is the day the utter end of Russia begins.
Exactly.