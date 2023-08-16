Top Russian official accuses West of making money from war

Aug.16, 2023

Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev claimed Wednesday that the West was not interested in talks on a peace settlement in Ukraine, saying instead that it wanted to exploit the conflict to make money for its military-industrial complex.

Medvedev, a prominent Russian hawk and the current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said “they want to keep the military flywheel going in order to make money for their budgets,” according to comments published by Russian news agency TASS. Medvedev provided no evidence for his claim.

Speaking during a visit to the Army-2023 forum near Moscow, the senior official said Russian soldiers had been “very successful” in destroying Western equipment supplied to Ukraine.

Medvedev said the West periodically resumes “speculations that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table to find some compromises” but said that, in the meantime, the U.S. and European military-industrial complex were making money.

“This is a way for them to make mammoth profits by supplying their equipment to Ukraine. They are making money on this war,” Medvedev claimed.

Ukraine’s allies in the West have given the war-torn country billions of dollars’ worth of military, financial and humanitarian assistance since Russia invaded in Feb. 2022. The U.S. alone has invested more than $44 billion in security assistance for Kyiv while other NATO and EU countries have also provided the country with large aid packages.

Last year, the U.S. made it easier to export military equipment to Ukraine when Congress approved a “Lend-Lease” program for Ukraine, similar to the WWII-era program for U.S. allies, allowing Washington to lend or lease military equipment to Ukraine and other partners. The military aid will have to be paid back at some future point.

