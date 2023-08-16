They hit the ports: the OVA revealed the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation in the Odessa region (photo)

Larisa Kozova, Anastasia Pechenyuk10:47, 16.08.233 min.4274UPDATED

Port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region was the main goal of the Russians that night.

Tonight, the Russian Federation attacked the Odessa region, launching drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to the head of the Odessa military administration, Oleg Kiper, Russian terrorists attacked the region with attack drones twice.

“The main goal is the port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region. Warehouses and granaries were damaged as a result of enemy hits on one of the ports of the Danube.

The resulting fires were quickly eliminated by the employees of the State Emergency Service,” he said.

The head of the OVA specified that there were no dead or injured as a result of the enemy strike.

Updated (09:00): The Air Force reported that this night, the Forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 13 enemy UAVs (within the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions).

Launches, according to updated information, took place not only from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation), but also from Cape Chauda in the south of the Feodosia Bay (Crimea).

According to the Odesa OVA, 11 drones were destroyed over the region. The PS notes that not all air targets were eliminated.”The local military administration will tell about the consequences of hits by drones that could not be destroyed,” the command said in a statement.© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA© photo Odessa OVA1/4 _ _

Updated (10:47): According to the press service of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the enemy attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities of the Danube region, as a result of which the elevator, warehouses, granaries, administrative premises and agricultural equipment were damaged and destroyed.

The regional headquarters of the National Police added that as a result of the defeat of the UAV of one of the ports on the Danube River, warehouses and granaries were damaged, a fire broke out there (the fire was quickly extinguished by the employees of the State Emergency Service); vehicles were also damaged on the territory of the port.

Inspection of the scene continues, a complete list of destruction and damage is established. A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Night strike on Ukraine on August 16 – what is known

At 1:20 am on Wednesday, August 16, an air raid was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of the use of attack drones by the enemy.

The Air Force informed that the Shahed UAV group is moving over the Black Sea in the direction of the south of the Odessa region.

At about 03:00, the PS reported that another group of enemy attack UAVs were moving over the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region.

It was also reported that a large group of kamikaze drones were moving in the direction of Izmail. The OVA urged residents of the Izmail district to stay in shelters

