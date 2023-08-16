The Anti-Corruption Foundation

Alexei Navalny
And to demonstrate his forensic investigative skills, here is a great documentary he made a few years back about Medvedev. (Eng subs) :
As can be seen in the video, Navalny is a vibrant individual with strong communication skills.
The overthrow of the putler murder gang will hopefully result in the freeing of Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza and all the many other democratic Russians being held in putler’s filthy gulags.
“Corruption kills. As Ukrainian cities are bombed by Putin, this has never been more obvious. Putin and his circle have done everything to stay in power — and steal, and steal, and steal some more. High on their own supply, they started a devastating war.
But we have the power to make sure that these murderers and thieves can’t enjoy their ill-gotten gains. We will find all of their mansions in Monaco, their villas in Miami, their riches everywhere — and when we do, we will take everything from the criminal Russian elite.”
Now that is inspiring!