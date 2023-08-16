New footage of July attack on Crimean bridge released

VIDEO16.08.2023 07:58

CNN has received exclusive footage of the July 17 sea drone attack on the Crimean Bridge from Ukraine’s SBU State Security Service.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the video of the July attack shows the pilot’s screen in the moments before the drone, called a “Sea Baby,” delivered up to 850 kilograms of explosives to one of the bridge’s concrete support pillars.https://www.youtube.com/embed/u7STLTtOEOM

Other surveillance videos also show the moment of impact of one drone on the road section of the bridge, and then another drone blast hitting the railway section.

According to the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, the Sea Baby was the result of months of development that began just after the invasion. “Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine,” he said.

“None of the private companies are involved. Using these drones we have recently conducted a successful hit of the Crimean bridge, the big assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and SIG tanker.

CNN says this is the first time Ukraine has officially acknowledged its involvement in the attack on the Crimean bridge. “Maliuk also claimed responsibility for the first Ukrainian attack on the bridge, on October 8, but declined to provide details,” the article read.

The SBU also warned that it was working on other “interesting” operations.

“We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters. I promise you, it’ll be exciting, especially for our enemies,” Maliuk said.

