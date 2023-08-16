NATO calls its official’s statement on Ukraine’s territorial concessions ‘mistake’

16.08.2023 20:35NATO has called a statement by Alliance official Stian Jenssen that Ukraine could cede part of its territories in exchange for joining the Alliance a “mistake”.NATO press service gave such a comment to Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a comment to the VG Norwegian media outlet, Jenssen clarified that his statement “was part of a larger discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine.””I shouldn’t have said that. It was a mistake,” he said.

The day before, the media spread the statement by Stian Jenssen, the chief of staff of NATO Secretary General, who admitted that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it made territorial concessions to the Russian Federation.

According to him, discussions about the future status of Ukraine in the context of the Alliance after the war are already ongoing, among other things, they include options with Kyiv’s renunciation of part of the territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to this statement, calling such conversations absolutely unacceptable.

