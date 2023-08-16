Let’s talk about Chechnya

Maryna Chekh

Note : Maryna is a highly respected member of the LinkedIn community who is serving at least her third ban due to the efforts of Russian disinformation campaigns.

Her posts are hosted by her friends, who then risk getting their accounts frozen.

Aug 15

I see a lot of people refer to Kadyrovites as “Chechens”.

They aren’t Chechens. They are traitors.

Real Chechens hate ruSSia and there are many fighting for Ukraine.

Here I’m going to talk about the first Chechen war of 1994-1996 and hopefully show you why Kadyrovites do not deserve to be called Chechens.

11th December 1994. Following attempts by Chechnya to sever their ties with ruSSia, ruSSia launches an invasion of Chechnya. This is the start of the First Chechen War that would last for 1 year and 8 months and would claim the lives of 130000 Chechen civilians.

ruSSia fought this war in the same way they fight all wars. With a mixture of incompetence and brutality. In battle, the ruSSian forces were often defeated by their Chechen opponents and suffered heavy casualties. The first major engagement of the war was the Battle of Dolinskoye and ended with a Chechen victory and more than 200 ruSSian soldiers meeting their maker.

And how do ruSSians respond to tactical defeat in the field?

Yep. You guessed it. They murder civilians.

After eventually managing to besiege the capital of Grozny, the ruSSians proceeded to subject the civilian population to days of air raids and artillery bombardments. An attack of this scale on a civilian population had not been seen in Europe since 1945 and it led to the deaths of many thousands of innocent Chechens. The aim was simple. They couldn’t win in the field. So they decided to murder indiscriminately in the hope the Chechen people would give up.

The Chechens fought fiercely in Grozny, but were eventually forced to leave the city after 3 and a half months.

In this time the ruSSians had killed 35000 civilians in Grozny. Including 5000 children.

As ruSSia moved out from Grozny and attempted to expand its control of Chechnya their brutality towards civilians did not end.

One particularly sickening example stands out.

Between the 7th and 8th of April 1995 the ruSSian armed forces massacred the population of the village of Samashki.

300 civilians were killed. The majority were shot. Others were killed when grenades were dropped into their hiding places or burned to death when their homes were set ablaze using flamethrowers.

This had no military purpose. This was ethnic cleansing at its most brazen and brutal.

The dead included Chechen world war 2 veterans who had fought for the Red Army and ethnic ruSSians.

The ruSSians did not care who they killed and took a lot of joy in their work. Some of the quotes from eye witnesses are truly harrowing. But that warrants its own tweet.

As they left the village they demolished it.

Samashki is a name that virtually no one knows. Yet it should stand as a monument to ruSSian brutality in the same way that names like Oradur-sur-Glane or Lidice stand as monuments to Nazi brutality.

Soon I will cover this event in much more detail.

Despite the loss of Grozny and the continued barbarity against their people, the Chechen forces continued to fight and continued to inflict damaging defeats on ruSSian forces.

By August of 1996 Chechen forces had returned to Grozny. The ruSSian forces threatened to level the city if the Chechen forces refused to leave.

This didn’t happen. Yet, anyway.

News of a ceasefire followed quickly.

ruSSia had been defeated. By December of 1996 their forces had left Chechnya.

They would return 3 years later. Which I’ll cover in another tweet.

The man in this picture is Dzhokar Dudayev. The leader of Chechnya in this time. He understood Ruscism in a way that few others do. Read about him. You’ll learn a lot.

Real Chechens remember ruSSian barbarity and haven’t forgiven it.

Kadyrovites are puppet traitors.

FREE ICHKERIA!!!

Stay tuned for:

Second Chechen War.

Samashki Massacre deep dive.

Source: https://x.com/fellaraktar/status/1691148752327684097?s=46&t=5vOXFdHccskMAOmFPgb61A

t.me/marynachekh/4216

